Prinz Harry wehrt sich gegen den britischen Boulevard

Beim Blick auf die Titelseiten britischer Boulevardblätter, könnte man fast täglich sagen: „Jetzt haben die aber eine Grenze überschritten.“ Für Prinz Harry war es in der vergangenen Woche offenbar soweit. Sein „Communications Secretary“ hat heute ein Statement im Namen des Prinzen veröffentlicht:

But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

Dieser Absatz ist für viele Leute deswegen so bemerkenswert, weil dort zum ersten Mal offiziell bestätigt wird, was bisher nur ein Gerücht war: Dass die Schauspielerin Meghan Markle die neue Freundin von Prinz Harry ist. Er ist aber auch deswegen so bemerkenswert, weil ein derart direkter Angriff des Kensington Palace in Richtung eines Teils der britischen Medien nicht häufig vorkommt.

Weiter heißt es in dem Statement:

Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

Es werden keine konkreten Artikel genannt, die „such a storm“ verursacht hätten. Aber es sind die üblichen Verdächtigen, die in den vergangenen Tagen richtig aufgedreht haben. Da wäre zum Beispiel „The Sun“, die vor vier Tagen so titelte:

In dem kleinen Teaser unten rechts geht es um Meghan Markle. Es sollen „steamy scenes“ von ihr bei „Pornhub“ zu sehen sein, schreibt „The Sun“, was nicht völlig falsch ist, allerdings handelt es sich dabei nicht um Pornos, sondern um Bett-Szenen aus der Serie „Suits“, in der Markle mitspielt. Und diese Szenen hat eben irgendjemand bei „Pornub“ hochgeladen. Mit „smear on the front page of a national newspaper“ dürfte dieses „Sun“-Cover gemeint sein.

Bei den „racial undertones of comment pieces“ könnte sich der „Communications Secretary“ des Prinzen auf die „Mail on Sunday“ beziehen. In einem Kommentar schreibt Rachel Johnson dort über Meghan Markle:

Genetically, she is blessed. If there is issue from her alleged union with Prince Harry, the Windsors will thicken their watery, thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA. Miss Markle’s mother is a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks who lives in LA

Wie radikal die britischen Boulevardmedien ihre eigene Rolle in dem aktuellen Fall verstehen, zeigt eine Drohung ein Zitat von Katie Nicholl, Königshaus-Korrespondentin der „Mail on Sunday“, das der „Guardian“ rausgesucht hat:

„Any journalist worth their salt will leave no stone unturned,“ said Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent of the Mail on Sunday, in an interview on LBC radio. „If he really wants this to go away there is one or two things he could do. You give the press what they want. You make a statement, or you give an interview or you issue a picture. There has not been one picture of them together. Fleet Street will not rest until they have got their picture of them together and they have got some words either from Prince Harry or Meghan about the relationship.“

Ein Halbsatz aus der Veröffentlichung des Kensington Palace schlägt dann übrigens noch die Brücke zur deutschen Regenbogenpresse, wenn auch nicht zwingend gewollt:

He [Prinz Harry] has rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him

Gerade erst gestern hat „Das goldene Blatt“ diese Tatsachenbehauptung über Harry und seine frühere Freundin Chelsy Davy in die Welt gesetzt:

Das dürfte angesichts des heute veröffentlichten Statements sehr, sehr, sehr, sehr, sehr, sehr unwahrscheinlich sein.